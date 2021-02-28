climate & environment

Giant Iceberg Nearly 9 Times the Size of Miami Breaks Off Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica

A huge iceberg nearly nine times the size of Miami has broken off the Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica.

The phenomena is known as calving, and comes almost a decade after scientists at the British Antarctic Survey first detected growth of vast cracks in the ice.

It's the third major crack in the ice shelf that's become active in the last 10 years.

In January, the crack pushed northeast at up half a mile a day, cutting the 500-foot thick floating ice shelf.

At 1270 km², the iceberg is nearly nine times the size of Miami.

The iceberg was formed when the crack widened several hundred meters in a few hours Friday morning, finally breaking free from the rest of the floating ice shelf.

The calving is not expected to pose a threat to the BAS' Halley Research Station, which is located on the Brunt Ice Shelf.

