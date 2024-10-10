Caught on Camera

‘Giant tornado next to us': Witnesses describe shock when spotting Broward twister

Multiple people captured images of tornadoes in Broward on Wednesday

By Kim Wynne

Alexander Corris made a split-second decision to turn his car around when he realized a tornado was directly in his path.

“I can’t believe this what I’m seeing,” Corris said. “It’s dead in front of us. 100 percent a tornado on the ground.”

Corris was driving down Interstate 595 and Nob Hill Road in Davie heading to a doctor’s appointment when he spotted a tornado around 10:15 Wednesday morning.

Outer bands from Hurricane Milton brought tornadoes to Broward County on Wednesday.
"I said 'listen, we're making a U-turn,'" Corris told his children. "We’re not going to the appointment. I don’t know where this thing is going."

Christine Marr was also traveling when she received back-to-back emergency alerts, then saw a tornado out the window.

"We're like 'oh no, where do we go? Where do we go?' And then suddenly we turn and look, and there’s this giant tornado next to us," Marr said.

She was evacuating St. Petersburg, driving down Alligator Alley near U.S. 27 when she felt the wind pick up.

“I’m trying to hold on,” she said. “You can feel the car like shaking."

A driver captured the damage left behind a tornado in Martin County, Florida.

Mercedes Hanabergh lives in Miramar and saw a tornado across from her backyard around 9:30 a.m.

“This one was pretty big,” Hanabergh said.

During a press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed there were more than 100 tornado warnings issued Wednesday.

