Mayor Reverses Course After Directing Resumption of Pre-COVID Evictions in Miami-Dade

After saying evictions in Miami-Dade County can begin again for those that were ordered before COVID-19, Mayor Carlos Gimenez has reversed course.

Earlier Thursday, the Miami-Dade Police Department released a statement saying Gimenez directed the department to proceed with enforcing evictions, commercial or residential, that were ordered on or before March 12.

The department said they would "remain cognizant of any bans or moratoriums applicable on a case by case basis."

In an effort to ensure the limited evictions I directed today are handled correctly, I'm issuing a temporary stop order to this directive in order review the policy. I've directed the @MiamiDadePD to maintain the current eviction moratorium until the review is completed. (1/3) — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) September 17, 2020

Just hours later, Gimenez backtracked, saying he's issuing a temporary stop order to review the policy and that he directed the MDPD to maintain the current eviction moratorium for now.

"The limited resumption of evictions announced today by MDPD was meant to follow the current state order," Gimenez said in a statement. "It applied solely to eviction orders in place on or before March 12, before I issued the County’s emergency declaration and applied only to those situations — determined on a case-by-case basis — that were not related to job loss or business income loss due to COVID-19. We want to ensure that any policy change implemented is fair to both tenants and property owners."