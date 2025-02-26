Girl, 12, hospitalized after she's struck by hit-and-run driver in Fort Lauderdale

A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of State Road 84.

Officers responded to a call of a hit-and-run involving a scooter and found the injured girl.

She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police haven't released any details about the vehicle that struck her, but said an investigation was ongoing.