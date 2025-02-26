Fort Lauderdale

Girl, 12, hospitalized after she's struck by hit-and-run driver in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Police said the incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of State Road 84

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of State Road 84.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officers responded to a call of a hit-and-run involving a scooter and found the injured girl.

She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police haven't released any details about the vehicle that struck her, but said an investigation was ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us