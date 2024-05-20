Girl, 13, arrested after making false report of shooting at Dania Beach school

A 13-year-old girl was arrested after authorities said she made a false report of a shooting at a Dania Beach School.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the girl reported to 911 that there was a shooting at Olsen Middle School on Friday.

She said she told the dispatcher she was joking but the call had already disconnected.

The girl also said she received a return call from 911 but didn't answer because she was scared.

Detectives spoke with the girl, who said she didn't think her report would prompt a law enforcement response, but deputies had responded to the school and quickly gave the all-clear.

The girl was later arrested on one count of making a false report of the use of a firearm in a violent manner, and was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

"BSO reminds the community that these types of threats are taken seriously, investigated fully and could result in criminal charges," BSO said in a statement. "Also, anyone who sees or hears these types of threats should report them to law enforcement or submit them to the SaferWatch app."