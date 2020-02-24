Girl, 2, Rushed to Hospital After She’s Found in Pool at North Miami Home

A 2-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was pulled from a pool at a home in North Miami Monday, officials said.

North Miami Police Cmdr. Kessler Brooks said officers and fire rescue were called to the home in the 300 block of Northwest 122nd Street around 1 p.m.

Brooks said the girl's father and grandmother were at the home when the girl was able to get out "in a matter of seconds." The father pulled the girl from the pool and she was rushed to Jackson North Medical Center, where her condition was unknown.

"They'll continue to monitor her to make sure she's ok and to see if she'll pull through this," Brooks said.

Brooks said the incident remains under investigation.

"We're still trying to piece together what happened," Brooks said. "We're just thinking about the girl, hoping she makes it through this."