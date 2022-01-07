Girl, 7, Dies After Being Hit by SUV While Riding Bike Near Pembroke Pines School

A 7-year-old girl who was struck by an SUV while riding a bicycle near her Pembroke Pines school has died, police confirmed Friday.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest 10th Street and Northwest 136th Avenue, not far from Lakeside Elementary School where the girl was a student.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said the 40-year-old driver of the SUV ran a stop sign at the intersection and struck the girl. She was rushed to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Officials haven't released the girl's name.

In a statement Friday, police said it appears the driver suffered a sudden medical event that led to the crash.

"Alcohol, drug impairment, or negligence is not suspected at this time on behalf of the driver however, this investigation remains ongoing," the police statement read.