Girl, 8, Shot Inside Moving Car in Lauderhill: Police

Police are investigating after an 8-year-old girl was shot while riding in a moving car in Lauderhill late Monday.

The girl was riding in the backseat of a car being driven by her mother on Northwest 56th Avenue near Sunrise Boulevard when they heard a barrage of loud explosions shortly before midnight, Lauderhill Police officials said.

The mother noticed her daughter was injured and drove to Florida Medical Center for Treatment.

Investigators believe a projectile passed through the base of the car's door and hit the girl in the leg.

The girl suffered a non-life threatening injury and was expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Police are still investigating the shooting but said they have no leads.

It's believed the girl was struck by indiscriminate gunfire.

