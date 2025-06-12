Girl, 9, has her hand ‘torn mostly off' in shark attack in Florida

A 9-year-old girl who had her hand partially severed in a shark attack in Florida had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery.

The incident happened Wednesday as Leah Lendel was in the water in Boca Grande, near Fort Myers.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a statement to NBC News, the Lendel family said Leah was snorkeling with her mother, Nadia, and two younger siblings when she suddenly screamed.

Family Photo Family Photo

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Nadia Lendel looked over and saw her daughter's hand was "torn mostly off" and covered in blood, according to the family's statement.

Leah eventually walked out of the water by herself, "most likely in a state of shock," the family said.

Nearby construction workers helped wrap her hand in towels before she was airlifted to a hospital in Tampa.

Doctors were able to perform emergency surgery to reattach the partially severed hand.

"The doctors were able to do some miracles and put her hand back together," her uncle, Max Derinsky told NBC News. "She will be in the hospital for a while and then a lot of physical therapy to hopefully get her hand functioning again."

Data from 2024 from the University of Florida shows the Sunshine State is home to about 50 percent of shark bites in the U.S. and 30 percent of all attacks worldwide.