Florida

Girl, 9, has her hand ‘torn mostly off' in shark attack in Florida

By NBC6

A 9-year-old girl who had her hand partially severed in a shark attack in Florida had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery.

The incident happened Wednesday as Leah Lendel was in the water in Boca Grande, near Fort Myers.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In a statement to NBC News, the Lendel family said Leah was snorkeling with her mother, Nadia, and two younger siblings when she suddenly screamed.

Leah Lendel
Family Photo
Family Photo
Leah Lendel

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Nadia Lendel looked over and saw her daughter's hand was "torn mostly off" and covered in blood, according to the family's statement.

Leah eventually walked out of the water by herself, "most likely in a state of shock," the family said.

Nearby construction workers helped wrap her hand in towels before she was airlifted to a hospital in Tampa.

Local

6 to Know 4 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami-Dade County 1 hour ago

6 arrested in ‘Operation Crash and Crash,' crackdown on staged car crash fraud

Doctors were able to perform emergency surgery to reattach the partially severed hand.

"The doctors were able to do some miracles and put her hand back together," her uncle, Max Derinsky told NBC News. "She will be in the hospital for a while and then a lot of physical therapy to hopefully get her hand functioning again."

Data from 2024 from the University of Florida shows the Sunshine State is home to about 50 percent of shark bites in the U.S. and 30 percent of all attacks worldwide.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us