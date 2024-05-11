Biscayne Bay

Girl dies in waterskiing crash in Biscayne Bay, officers search for boat that struck her

Officials say the boating incident happened near Nixon Beach in Miami-Dade County.

By Victoria Jardine

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are searching for answers after a girl was struck and killed while waterskiing in Biscayne Bay on Saturday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the girl, whose identity has not been released, was waterskiing when she was struck by a vessel, FWC stated.

Officials say the vessel that fatally hit her was last seen heading westbound from Nixon Beach in Key Biscayne.

FWC officers are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. 

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

