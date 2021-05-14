Girl Dies When Car She Was in Crashes Into School Bus North of Tampa

An 8-year-old girl died when the car she was riding in crashed into the back of a school bus in Central Florida.

The bus was carrying 30 Citrus High School students when the crash happened on Thursday afternoon in Hernando, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The bus had stopped and activated its lights to let students get off the bus when a 75-year-old man failed to stop and crashed into it, troopers said in a crash report.

The child was not wearing a seatbelt and later died from injuries suffered in the crash, troopers said.

Students on the bus were not injured.

John Stewart, the chaplain at a nearby VFW, told WFLA-TV he was shocked by the crash.

“To look out here and see what happened and found out it’s a child that passed away," he said. “Of course we were worried about the trauma of the kids on the bus, too.”

The driver and a 10-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

An investigation continues.