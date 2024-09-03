Girl struck by car outside Navarro pharmacy in Miami

A girl was hospitalized Monday after she was hit by a car outside a Navarro Discount Pharmacy in Miami.

It happened before 4 p.m. at the pharmacy on Southwest 32nd Avenue and 22nd Street, Miami Police said.

An elderly woman driver hit the accelerator instead of the brakes and struck the little girl while she was walking outside the store, according to police.

The girl, who is between 5-7 years old, was hospitalized with head injuries and was in critical but stable condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. It's unclear if she will face any charges.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.