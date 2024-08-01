Girlfriend defends shooter accused of almost killing 4-year-old in Tamiami

It’s been less than a week since a 4-year-old’s life almost ended after he was grazed by a stray bullet while playing inside his Tamiami home.

On Thursday, Christopher Delcarpio, the man police say fired multiple rounds, was in court hoping for a judge to allow him to wait for his trial outside of jail, under house arrest.

Delcarpio is facing two counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted felony murder. He’s also facing seven counts of shooting a deadly missile and one count of resisting an officer without violence.

New video shows the moment several gunshots rang out in a Tamiami neighborhood, resulting in a 4-year-old boy suffering a graze wound inside of his nearby home. NBC6's Chris Hush reports

On Sunday, police arrested 23-year-old Delcarpio for shooting at several people. Police said he got into an argument with another individual which escalated into gunfire.

One of the bullets went into a home and hit 4-year-old Dylan Suarez in the torso. The child was discharged from the hospital and is expected to be okay.

“In this case, there were seven victims. Three of those were minor victims. A two-year-old. A 4-year-old and a 13-year-old. A 4-year-old who was unfortunately struck by a bullet of this defendant's recklessness,” Assistant State Attorney Natalie Mendez said while urging a judge to keep the alleged shooter in jail.

Delcarpio was hoping to go home with his girlfriend of three years, Ludmilla Deahora. On Thursday, Deahora even offered her dad’s home to house her boyfriend for the time being.

However, prosecutors highlighted how even Dehora called police on him last year after police said he broke her phone, pushed her, and snatched her hair.

“It was all a misunderstanding,” Dehora told prosecutors, who ended up dropping Delcarpio’s charges.

Meanwhile, those alleged actions, along with Delcarpio’s latest accusations, led Judge Laura Maria Gonzalez-Marquez to grant the state’s pre-trial detention motion.

“Shows disregard to safety of those around him,” Judge Gonzalez-Marquez said.