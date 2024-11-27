Palm Beach County

‘It's a shock': Girlfriend remembers man beaten to death at Palm Beach Gardens golf course

A man is dead after a brutal attack in which a suspect beat him with his golf clubs, police say

By Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dina Lauro says when she first met Brian Hiltebeitel, he took her breath away. She says he was the love of her life.

“Such a good person, he was exciting to be with, always in a good mood, never depressed, wake up happy,” Lauro said.

The two lived in Philadelphia but later moved to South Florida. Six months of friendship turned into 17 years of love.

“It's a shock, he's always there, Brian’s my right arm,” Lauro said.

A man is facing a murder charge after police said he brutally attacked a golfer with his own golf clubs in a seemingly random killing at a course in Palm Beach Gardens.

Palm Beach Gardens Police say 65-year-old Hiltebeitel was at the Sandhill Crane Golf Club Monday when Junior Boucher repeatedly struck Hiltebeitel with his own golf clubs.

The police report says a witness told officers at one point, the two ended up in a pond, and the suspect jumped on top of the victim and appeared to be choking him. The witness told officers Hiltebeitel yelled “he's trying to kill me” several times. An hour before the attack, the suspect's family reported him missing.

The attack appeared to be a random act of violence, the Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief said.

Police say Boucher has an extensive criminal history, including drug charges, domestic battery and battery on an officer. He was convicted in 2023 and served almost a year in jail.

Lauro says the best way to describe how she's feeling is numb.

“I don't know how I'm doing, I'm taking it moment by moment that's the plan,” Lauro said.

Boucher is charged with first-degree murder.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach County
