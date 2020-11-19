‘Give Me Peace': Mother Seeks Answers After Son Killed in Sunrise Shooting

A grieving mother is asking the public for help after she says her son was shot and killed in Sunrise in a road rage incident while driving home from work.

Sunrise Police said 21-year-old Tarrence Geter was shot just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 23.

Geter, who had caught a ride home from work, was a passenger in a car whose driver accidentally cut off another driver near Hiatus Road, police said.

The suspect followed their car to the 4400 block of Nob Hill Road and fired multiple shots into the car, police said.

One of the rounds hit Geter in the back of the head, killing him.

Police on Thursday released surveillance footage of a light-colored pickup truck that they believe is the suspect's vehicle.

Geter's mother, Chiquita Moore, said her son died just a day before his birthday. She said she hasn't been able to eat or sleep for days.

"All I’m asking y’all is just put yourself in my shoes, in my body. And just give me peace to right now because my child is gone," Moore said. "I'm never getting him back. I’m never getting him back. I’m asking y’all, please help me.”

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.