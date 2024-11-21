Give Miami Day: Here's how you can help local organizations

Give Miami Day has become a cornerstone for supporting local nonprofits, offering Miami residents a unique opportunity to give back and create lasting change.

This annual fundraising event, organized by The Miami Foundation, amplifies the voices and missions of organizations across the community, helping them access the resources they need to make a greater impact.

One nonprofit that sees tremendous benefits from Give Miami Day is the Florida Early Learning Corp, one of the largest preschool tutoring programs in the U.S. Its mission is to prepare children for kindergarten by developing their reading and math skills. The organization has had a profound impact, holding over 67,000 tutoring sessions in the past year alone and helping over 9,000 children since 2015.

"Our Give Miami Day donations allow us to reach more students, recruit more high-impact tutors, and enhance our tutor-to-teacher pipeline," said Chanelle Pough, FELC’s Executive Director.

The need for early education support is clear.

"Fifty percent of Florida kindergartners start the year behind grade level. Seventy-five percent of them will never catch up to their peers. We know that 90% of a child's brain development occurs during the first five years. The key to academic success starts with early childhood education," a spokesperson said.

Another nonprofit making strides is the Dade County Street Response (DCSR), a medical organization dedicated to serving those most in need. Since 2017, DCSR has provided free medical and case management services to approximately 1,900 people annually through its street medicine teams, urgent care services, and disaster relief initiatives.

Dr. Armen Henderson, president and founder of DCSR, highlighted the importance of Give Miami Day.

"We’re a lifeline in the community. We’ve connected people to social services, gotten people glasses, and diagnosed cancer. Give Miami Day provides unrestricted funding, which allows us to address urgent needs like expanding locations, building a field hospital, and supporting patients’ medication or imaging costs," Henderson said.

For both Florida Early Learning Corp and DCSR, Give Miami Day represents a lifeline of support and growth.

All participating organizations are listed on the Give Miami Day website. Whether you’re passionate about education, healthcare, the arts, or environmental causes, there’s a nonprofit for everyone. Don’t know where to start? The platform’s online portal can guide you to find a cause that resonates with you.

With a minimum donation of just $25, even the smallest contributions make a difference.

This year, consider joining thousands of others to support Miami’s vibrant nonprofit ecosystem. Visit GiveMiamiDay.org to make your contribution and help transform your community. Every dollar counts in building a better Miami.