‘Give Their Family the Closure They Need': Loved Ones Want Answers After Teen Killed

A South Florida family wants justice after a teenager was shot and killed last month as Miami-Dade Police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger.

Tony Alford Jr., 18, was killed April 23. He was set to graduate high school in a couple of months.

Brittany Harvin, a family friend, said if you saw her son, you probably saw Alford with him.

"He was a good friend, him and my son. Every day, they're on this porch,” Harvin said. "We just really don't have any answers."

Police said someone shot and killed the 18-year-old near Southwest 204th Street and 122nd Avenue. Police are still investigating the deadly shooting and now detectives said they're trying to identify and find a witness who spoke with a uniformed officer that afternoon.

"He was a good boy. We don't understand, he was good,” Harvin said.

Harvin said when she moved to the neighborhood a year and a half ago, Alford was the first friend her children made. She looked out for him like he was part of the family.

"He's always here. That’s like my third teenager, like, he's always here, so it's crazy not seeing him,” Harvin said. “My heart dropped, my son was already crying, my daughter was already crying."

Harvin is friends with Alford's mother, who is heartbroken.

"She's hurt, it's unbelievable. Who would wake up and go off to work or wherever they’re going, and you think you can come home back to your family and you come home your child is gone,” Harvin said.

Family and friends are pleading with people who were with the teen that afternoon to say something if they know something.

"You got to say what happened, give their family the closure they need,” Harvin said. "We don’t have after-school fights out here, so that was surprising in itself, but for the people who were there, they need to say what they know because they know how he is. They know he’s a good boy."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information should contact Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Detective T. Menendez at 305-471-2400. If you wish to remain anonymous, then contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 1 (866) 471-8477, or by visiting www.CrimeStoppers305.com and select "Submit a Tip."

Harvin created a GoFundMe to help the family.