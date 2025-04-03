Glitz and glam at Mr. and Miss Miami Beach Pride Pageant sets stage for Pride Week

It was a night of glitz, glam, and unapologetic pride as Miami Beach continues Pride Week with one of its most dazzling traditions: the Mr. and Miss Miami Beach Pride Pageant.

"A whole lot of glamour, a whole lot of fun, a whole lot of fabulousness. Honey, that’s what we give. It’s South Beach, baby,” said Miami Beach Pride and drag performer Tiffany Fantasia.

Held at the legendary Palace Bar in South Beach — where drag reigns supreme — contestants take the stage to strut, slay, and showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

“I’m really good. Nervous. But that’s to be expected when it comes to pageants," said contestant Akasha OHara Lords.

“I’m excited to show the world what a king, a man can do. And stand right next to a drag queen. You know, I’m excited. I wear heels, but I keep it very masculine, I'm butch,” said contestant King Adonis.

The pageant crowns two winners — one male, one female — who will serve as official ambassadors for Miami Beach Pride. It’s not just a title. It’s a year-long commitment to advocacy and community.

“Some of your responsibilities are just be seen make sure you’re donating your time and just giving back, that’s really the main focus,” Ohara Lords said.

“I want to really bring the message of no matter, you don’t have to fall in a specific category, you don’t have to be a drag queen, you don’t have to be a show girl," King Adonis said.

And with this year’s theme, “Palace in Wonderland,” the event invites everyone to follow the rainbow down the rabbit hole. It’s a celebration of expression, identity, and joy — just as pride should be.

"I want to show them something new because this is my first pageant, my first time,” contestant Oscar G said.

“We need people to stand up and stand out and say I'm here, and I'm not going anywhere, so it’s a very important role and every performer has taken it seriously,” Fantasia said.

