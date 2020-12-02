Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan Reveals She Had COVID-19 Last Month

Getty Images

Singer Gloria Estefan said she tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Estefan shared her diagnosis in an Instagram post Tuesday night.

The 63-year-old said she lost her sense of taste and smell and decided to get tested on Nov. 8, and it came back positive.

Estefan said the only other symptom she had was a little cough, and said she isolated in her home for two weeks. She said that she has since tested negative twice.

Local

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Florida Reports Over 10,000 New Cases for 3rd Straight Day, Adds 90 New Virus Deaths

The performer said she believes she may have got the virus after she ate outdoors at a restaurant with a small group of family members.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Gloria EstefanMiamicoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us