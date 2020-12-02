Gloria Estefan Reveals She Had COVID-19 Last Month

Singer Gloria Estefan said she tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Estefan shared her diagnosis in an Instagram post Tuesday night.

The 63-year-old said she lost her sense of taste and smell and decided to get tested on Nov. 8, and it came back positive.

Estefan said the only other symptom she had was a little cough, and said she isolated in her home for two weeks. She said that she has since tested negative twice.

The performer said she believes she may have got the virus after she ate outdoors at a restaurant with a small group of family members.