Glorious Stretch of Weather Continues in South Florida with Warm, Sunny Sunday

Expect another sunny, warm, breezy and humid day with highs in the mid-80s and feels-like temps in the 90s.

The record high today is 86° and we will be awfully close to that in some spots.

Our next cold front comes through at about 10 a.m. on Monday morning with some scattered showers and then a nice wind shift to the north bringing cooler and more comfortable air by Monday afternoon.

This will also bring a stunning day on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and a morning low in the lower 60s - not quite the coldest of the season, which was 56° on December 23rd.