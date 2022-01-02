South Florida

Glorious Stretch of Weather Continues in South Florida with Warm, Sunny Sunday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Expect another sunny, warm, breezy and humid day with highs in the mid-80s and feels-like temps in the 90s.

The record high today is 86° and we will be awfully close to that in some spots.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Our next cold front comes through at about 10 a.m. on Monday morning with some scattered showers and then a nice wind shift to the north bringing cooler and more comfortable air by Monday afternoon.

Local

Broward 13 hours ago

Rapper Kodak Black Arrested on Trespassing Charge in Pompano Beach

house fire 16 hours ago

Pinecrest Home Ablaze Just Minutes Before New Year

This will also bring a stunning day on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and a morning low in the lower 60s - not quite the coldest of the season, which was 56° on December 23rd.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBrowardWeather
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us