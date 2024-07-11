Go inside the Miami Amazon distribution station preparing for Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day coming soon, Miami delivery stations are preparing accordingly.

Prime Day takes place July 16 and 17. It will feature million of different deals across 35 different product categories.

Some small businesses will be included too!

The delivery station in Miami with over 200 employees is in charge of unloading the packages while making sure that all items are on the proper routes to eventually end up on the correct customer's doorsteps, according to Site Manager Roberto Babtista.

“We always scale and build flexibility at our stations, so whenever we see a high volume day we are able to take it on,” said Babtista.

With millions expected to be shopping during Prime Day, distribution stations throughout the country need to plan accordingly.

Andrea Lisbona, a business owner living in Miami, started selling personal care items on Amazon. She says she is excited to see the number of items she sells this year on Prime Day.

“It’s a great experience for us. We usually do half of the revenue in a month in just two days so it’s a great experience really,” said Lisbona.