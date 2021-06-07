‘God Always Takes the Good Ones': Mother Grieves Loss of Son After Kendall Shooting

Candis Hilton is grieving the loss of her only child.

“They took my baby. That wasn’t your child for you to take,” said Hilton.

She says her 22-year-old son William Everett Jr. was one of the three cousins shot and killed early Sunday morning outside the hookah lounge in Kendall.

“I just keep telling myself, God always takes the good ones, so that’s why he took him.”

She said Everett was nicknamed by family and friends as Pooh, but to his 4-year-old son, he was dad.

“He had a good heart he loved me and he loved his baby,” said Hilton.

The shooting in Kendall happened during a graduation celebration at Hookah Inn, leaving three people dead and five others injured, officials said.

Investigators said a group who had been at the party were standing outside the business when the shots rang out. Killed in the shooting was Tyleisha Taylor, an officer with the Florida Department of Corrections.

Two men who fled the scene were found dead inside a car that crashed into a wall at the campus of Miami-Dade College, police said.