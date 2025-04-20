‘God woke me up': 2 describe moment when home in Lauderhill caught on fire

Two people are being hailed as heroes after springing into action when a home caught on fire in Lauderhill.

The home is now unrecognizable after being damaged by the fire.

It was a tough Easter for the family who lived at the home.

The fire happened Saturday morning at the home just off Sunrise Boulevard near the Turnpike.

According to residents, there were six people inside.

NBC6 on Sunday spoke to two people who rushed to help get those inside out of the burning home.

"There is a God, I helped him save his house from foreclosure, I could stop foreclosures too," Icon Young said.

During the incident, Young had to bust into the home to wake up Keith Edwards to get him out of the burning house.

"I couldn't find him, he couldn't find me and then I went through the door and broke through that door and he came out hot, like if I never would have broke those doors, he would have been dead," Young said.

Tierra Stuckey was also in the home and told NBC6 how she reacted when the home started to burn.

"Baby was sleeping with me, yes, and his father," she said. "I woke both of them up, screamed, 'Let's get out, get out,' and we all got out of the house.

NBC6 cameras captured firefighters working at the scene as they dug into the wood to make sure they put out all the hotspots.

The damage to the home was so severe that it could no longer be lived in.

"I just feel like God was with me, God woke me up, 'cause I was in a deep sleep," Stuckey said. "God woke me up."

"The strength of God, like he just told you to when times are calling, sometimes you find the strength to do what you're called to do," Young said.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Young said a burner was left on in one of the rooms in the house and likely started the fire.

Young and several others who lived in the home are now staying with friends.



