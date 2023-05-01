Golden Beach Police Sergeant Shot During Suspect Pursuit Leaves Hospital

A Golden Beach Police sergeant who was shot during a pursuit of suspects over the weekend left the hospital Monday.

Sgt. Joseph Bautista had been shot in the arm early Saturday during the incident in Hollywood.

Bautista and officers from Sunny Isle had been trying to stop a stolen car which had been heading north on Ocean Boulevard.

When the car tried to head north on Hallandale Boulevard, the driver lost control and the suspects in the car bailed out, officials said.

Bautista and other officers began a foot chase of the suspects, and that's when Bautista was shot.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery. He left the hospital in a wheelchair and with an arm in a sling Monday afternoon.

We are thankful to see a thumbs up and smile. We were provided a gofundme established by members of the community for the family. We have no affiliation but are happy to share and appreciate the support. https://t.co/nvIKia95ii pic.twitter.com/5pZcMav8Gx — Team South Florida (@TmSouthFlorida) May 1, 2023

At a news conference Monday, Golden Beach City Manager Alexander Diaz said Bautista had to have plates and screws put in his arm, and said his recovery could take 6-8 months.

"Fortunately for us it was not life threatening injuries," Diaz said.

Diaz said Bautista has been with the department for about 10 years and has a young son and daughter. He said he was supposed to attend his daughter's first recital on Saturday.

"We wish him a speedy recovery and we need him back protecting the streets of Golden Beach and the South Florida community," Diaz said.

The suspects accused of shooting a Golden Beach Police sergeant appeared in court. NBC6's Jessica Vallejo reports

Two suspects were taken into custody, and the gun from the shooting was recovered, officials said.

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Jordan Elijah Christophe and 28-year-old Marvens Vauze DeClasse. Christophe is facing several charges including attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, vehicle theft, grand theft of a firearm, resisting an officer, among others. DeClasse is facing charges of vehicle theft and resisting an officer without violence.

Hollywood Police are handing the investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the officer.