Golden Glades home shot at by jet ski gunmen was scene of fatal 2022 shooting

Authorities are trying to find a pair of suspects who were on jet skis when they opened fire on a Golden Glades home that was the scene of another shooting two years ago that claimed a man's life.

The most recent shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday at the home in the 15000 block of South River Drive.

Miami-Dade Police officials said two suspects on jet skis shot at the rear of the home during a party and following a verbal dispute.

One man was hit by the gunfire and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Detectives were in the neighborhood on Monday, going door-to-door as they searched for surveillance footage and information.

The same home was the scene of an April 2022 shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead and three other people injured.

Neighbors said the shooting happened during a party at the home, similar to Sunday's shooting.

At the time, neighbors said they'd repeatedly called code enforcement over the partying at the house, and after Sunday's shooting, neighbors said the parties are still out of control.

"Every Sunday they have big parties, cars are lined all over. It’s kind of dangerous because even kids they're doing, when they’re riding their bikes, they’re doing dangerous tricks in front of cars and everything," said one neighbor, who didn't want to be identified.

Police haven't released any details on the suspects in Sunday's shooting.