4 People, Including 2 Kids, Injured in Golden Glades Shooting

Two adults and two children were injured in a shooting Monday evening in Golden Glades.

Miami-Dade police responded to the 200 block of South Biscayne River Drive, where a subject in a black sedan approached some residents, opened fire into a large crowd, and then fled the scene.

The victims, a woman, a man, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

"We should be outraged," said Miami-Dade Detective Kristhopher Welch. "This is a heinous crime. This is a family-oriented community."

Further information was not available. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

