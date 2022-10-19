‘Gone Too Soon': Student Pilot Remembered After Deadly Plane Crash in Miramar

The student pilot who died after a small plane crashed into a Miramar home was remembered as adventurous and loving by his family.

Jordan Hall, 32, of West Park, was in the plane Monday with his instructor, 34-year-old Anthony Yen, who also died.

"It’s a loss. They were young men doing what they like to do," said Susan Hall Dotson, Jordan Hall's mother.

It’s a tragedy ... gone too soon."

Jordan was an entrepreneur, a fisherman and a snowboarder, his parents said. And flying was one of his many passions.

He was only five hours away from getting his pilot’s license, his parents said.

"It’s unreal," said his father, Brian Hall. "It’s still the expectation that this hasn’t happened."

The plane had just taken off from nearby North Perry Airport when it went down in a neighborhood around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

The plane appeared to have hit some power lines and clipped the roof of another home as it went down. No one who was on the ground or in the home was injured.

The cause is unclear. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are looking into the crash.