Good Samaritan Recalls Helping Teen Who Got Shot on Hollywood Beach Broadwalk

The reality of the mass shooting on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk is still settling in for Sean Bennett.

A day after an altercation ended in gunfire, injuring nine victims, Bennett came by Memorial Regional Hospital, hoping to check on the 15-year-old boy he helped save.

"It's tough to process," Bennett told NBC6 as he held back tears.

He was just one of many who put others before themselves during the senseless shooting on Memorial Day.

In cellphone video from the shooting, Bennett is seen wearing a white shirt rendering aid. He went to the beach to grab lunch when the shots rang out.

“Lunch turned into something totally different," he said. “Gunshots fired and everything, everyone scattered running, kids. It was something that you always hear on the news always hear on the TV but never be there in person to witness it.”

While he was watching everything unfold in front of him, something caught his eye.

“We all running for cover and everything, and I saw one person that fell and I got up and I took my time and walked over," Bennett said.

Thankfully he did because the teen that fell was shot twice, according to Bennett. He said he applied pressure to the wounds and tried to keep the boy calm.

“He was in a lot of pain," he said. "He was in shock, but he did well.”

Unfortunately, the hospital wouldn’t let him visit the teen Tuesday, so he shared a message with NBC 6 hoping it will reach him.

“I just want to say I’m glad he pulled through, glad you are OK, and if anything, I’m around," he said.