Good Samaritan rescues 2 from sinking boat near Government Cut

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A good Samaritan rescued two people from a sinking boat near Government Cut Friday.

Us.S. Coast Guard officials said the boat sank around 10:45 a.m. just east of Government Cut, but not before the two people on board were rescued.

Footage showed the boat almost completely submerged in the water.

Coast Guard officials said they responded and found the two people uninjured.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

