Goodman Jewish Family Services Delivers Passover Meals

Ukrainian-born couple Moshe and Sofia Vorona got a surprise Thursday morning thanks to Goodman Jewish Family Services, who provided 650 Passover food deliveries to South Florida Holocaust survivors.

The retired doctor and speech therapist met when they were students in their native Ukraine. They got married at 21 and later in the nineties moved to the United States. Their son Vladimir joined them Thursday for the festivities.

The Voronas said the war between Russia and the Ukraine reminds them of what it was like during World War II for them.

And now, Sofia prays for the four generations of her family who've recently fled their hometown in Ukraine.

But it wasn't just a Passover Meal that was delivered.

"It has some emotional meaning to them and so for us to give a little bit again of hope and a little bit of happiness is a tremendous honor for us to be able to bring hopefully a little bit of joy to their life," Goodman JFS President Randy Colman said.

Broward County has the largest population of Holocaust survivors in the country.