GOP With Slim Lead in Miami-Dade, Dems Lead in Broward in Ballots Already Cast

With early voting over and mail-in ballots due by 7 p.m. Tuesday, voting numbers for South Florida were being updated Monday.

The numbers are preliminary and unofficial but give an estimate of how many people have voted so far and lists their party affiliation.

In Miami-Dade County, where there are 1,529,439 eligible voters, about 466,489 people have already cast their vote, or about 30%.

More than 222,000 have voted by mail and more than 243,000 have participated in early voting.

Over 180,000 registered Republicans have voted in the county, compared to over 174,000 Democrats. More than 111,000 listed as no party affiliation or other have also voted.

In Broward County, with 1,253,495 eligible voters, about 391,269 have cast their vote, or about 31%.

Nearly 208,000 registered Democrats have already voted in Broward, compared to just over 100,000 registered Republicans. Another 82,000 with no party affiliation or listed as other have also voted.

In Monroe County, 19,541 of 55,183 eligible voters have already cast their vote.

Of those, over 7,106 registered Democrats have voted, along with 9,300 Republicans and over 3,000 with no party affiliation or other.