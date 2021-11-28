Gorgeous Weather Sunday with Sunshine, Low Humidity as Temps Remain in the 70s

Sunday will be gorgeous with lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

Expect some clouds and a few sprinkles overnight tonight into Monday morning followed by another burst of cooler, drier air.

Monday afternoon will be sunny with highs only the mid-70s and Tuesday morning will be chilly with lows in the 50s area-wide and upper 50s toward the coast and lower 50s inland.