Gov. Announces $150 Million in Awards for Florida Infrastructure Projects

Nearly $150 million in funding will be going toward infrastructure projects including over $60 million to address flooding and stormwater issues in South Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that over $148 million has been awarded to communities throughout the state to help make them more resilient to future disasters.

"My administration remains committed to providing the resources necessary for Florida communities to build back stronger and be more resilient to future storms," DeSantis said. "This transformational mitigation funding will go a long way in helping Florida’s communities invest in their futures through critical infrastructure improvements."

The funds are allocated to the state through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant – Mitigation program.

Among the South Florida projects being funded by the program are:

• Broward County ($6,250,000) – to construct an interconnect between the Broward County Reuse Facility and the City of Pompano Beach's OASIS Reuse facility.

• City of Doral ($1,000,000) - to reduce the frequency and severity of stormwater flooding by providing a positive-gravity drainage outfall discharging into the NW 58th Street canal.

• City of Fort Lauderdale ($10,500,000) – to replace aging and undersized stormwater infrastructure with new infrastructure systems that help with neighborhood flooding issues and provide better water quality treatment prior to releasing into the intracoastal waterway.

• City of Key West ($3,099,159) – to install tide valves at 40 stormwater outfall points of discharge to address saltwater flooding of roadways, sidewalks, and low-lying properties caused by high tides.

• City of Key West ($6,336,165) – to design and construct a pump-assist injection well to address flooding in a low-lying area that collects significant runoff.

• City of Lauderhill ($3,125,215) – to complete water and sewer line improvement projects.

• City of Miami ($13,497,843) – to retrofit portions of existing seawall, construct new sea wall sections, and other coastal resiliency improvements.

• City of Miami ($1,216,963) – to implement roadway resiliency improvements to NW 17th Street, between NW 27th Avenue and NW 32nd Avenue. Improvements include the installation of a drainage system, exfiltration trench, storm inlets, accessibility ramps, and swales.

• City of North Miami Beach ($6,000,000) – to implement system-wide improvements to the sewer collection system that protects public health and natural water resources.

• City of North Miami Beach ($11,700,000) - to enhance the water transmission and distribution system to improve water quality, fire flow capacity, reliability, and resiliency.

• City of West Palm Beach ($16,764,610) – to build resilient seawalls, improve storm water quality, and develop living shorelines, pedestrian hardscaping, and native landscaping.