Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis will be holding a news conference at Florida International University on Friday morning.

The news conference was scheduled to take place around 10 a.m. at FIU's Academic Health Center.

The governor and his wife were expected to be joined by FIU's interim president Jeanette Nuñez, DeSantis' former lieutenant governor.