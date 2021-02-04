Florida Launches Program to Give Covid Vaccine to Homebound Seniors: DeSantis

Florida on Thursday launched the state's pilot program to give access to COVID-19 vaccines to seniors who are homebound with an emphasis on Holocaust survivors, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

DeSantis held a news conference at Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center to announce the launch of the program.

About 1,500 vaccine doses have been set aside for the launch of the program, with 750 reserved for Holocaust survivors, DeSantis said.

DeSantis said some of the vaccines were brought Thursday morning to residents at an Aventura condo complex.

Florida has been making the vaccine available to residents 65 and older and frontline health workers, and some hospitals and counties have already been bringing vaccines to homebound seniors.

Meanwhile, an interfaith vaccination event was being held at the Jewish Center on Thursday, with members of the synagogue joining members of the local Islamic Center and Trinity Church in receiving vaccines.

DeSantis said the state has been setting up vaccination pods at religious centers throughout the state but the one in Aventura was the first interfaith event.

The state has already held 25 vaccine events at places of worship throughout Florida, with more than 13,000 seniors receiving vaccinations at those events, DeSantis said.