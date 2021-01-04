Gov. DeSantis Holding News Conference at Central Florida Hospital

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference at a hospital in central Florida Monday.

DeSantis was scheduled to speak at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital around noon.

Florida added more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with nearly 100 more virus-related deaths. The state has reported record increases in cases over the holidays.

As of Sunday, more than 255,000 people in the state have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since vaccinations began in mid-December.

