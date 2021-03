Florida has opened its first COVID-19 vaccination pod for seniors using the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

DeSantis spoke Wednesday at the site in Sumter County, which he said has the highest percentage of seniors in the state, with about 58% of the county's residents 65 or older.

More of the pods were expected to open in Florida as the state lowers vaccine eligibility to people 60 and older starting Monday, DeSantis said.