DeSantis Says 45K Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Administered in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response at a news conference in West Palm Beach Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference at the Department of Health in Palm Beach County, DeSantis said the state has administered around 45,000 monoclonal antibody treatments at Florida's 21 sites.

DeSantis has been traveling throughout the state in recent weeks to discuss improved access to monoclonal antibody treatments he says are key in reducing hospitalizations and deaths from the virus.