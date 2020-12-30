South Florida Elderly Get COVID Vaccines While Gov. Says More Coming Next Week

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a South Florida stop on Wednesday while hospitals in the area begin the process of giving the much sought COVID vaccine to members of the public.

DeSantis spoke at an event held at the Kings Point complex in Delray Beach, where 300 residents were given the vaccine and others are hoping to become some who will receive the vaccine once it's available to the general public.

Last week, DeSantis announced priority would be given to residents ages 65 and older to get the vaccine once it's made available to the public.

"We're pleased with some of the headway we've been able to take," DeSantis said at the news conference.where he was joined by Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner, who defended the decision to give elderly members priority.

"Those who are part of the 'greatest generation' deserve to be the ones protected first," Kerner said.

"These are people who survived World War II, survived the Holocaust...these are the people we need to stand with," DeSantis added.

DeSantis says he expects most counties to get the recently approved Moderna vaccine by early next week.

The Department of Health in Broward County announced Wednesday it would begin giving vaccinations to residents ages 65 and older starting Sunday. Residents can register by clicking on this link, but are advised that appointments are limited at this time.

“We are excited about the opportunity to begin vaccinating our senior population, who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, as we continue to work every day to protect our community during this pandemic.” said Dr. Paula Thaqi, Director of the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.

Broward Health announced it will start giving the COVID-19 vaccine to certain members of the public starting Wednesday.

Patients must meet the following criteria:

People ages 65 and older

Office staff of Broward Health's credentialed physicians

Emergency medical services personnel

Non-credentialed community health care providers who do not have access to the vaccine, as well as their office staff

Vaccines are also available for all Broward Health employees and credentialed medical staff at Broward Health’s hospitals.

Eligible members of the community must call Broward Health's Nurse Connect line at 954-759-7500 to schedule an appointment. As of Tuesday afternoon, Broward Health officials said the hotline was experiencing significant traffic.

Broward Health aims to vaccinate 15-20 people per hour, which will add up to around 150 people per day.

“This is monumental and reaches a milestone in this pandemic that we can offer the vaccine to our citizens who meet criteria," said Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Ambulatory Services.

Cleveland Clinic announced they would also give vaccines to members of the public who meet certain criteria, including being ages 65 or older as well as first responders and those with high risk medical conditions. For more information on how to schedule an appointment, call 954-659-5950.

Jackson Health in Miami-Dade announced they would start giving the vaccine to members of the public ages 65 and older starting this week before releasing an online platform next week allowing residents to request an appointment.