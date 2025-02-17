Gov. DeSantis indicates support for abolishing property taxes in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is apparently in favor of abolishing property taxes in the state, saying he'd support an amendment to do just that.

DeSantis made his views known in a series of posts on X on Thursday that began with a post from Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy about introducing a bill to repeal gas can regulations.

"Only the government could mess up a gas can. Let's fix it. #GasCanFreedom," Roy wrote.

The post drew a response from Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.

"'The federal government does not need to be involved in every aspect of our lives, and we never needed them involved in our gas cans.' - 💯 @chiproytx," she posted.

Husband Ron DeSantis replied "True…" before another user replied with a post about taxes.

"Property Taxes should not be charged based on assumed value for new construction homes. I built my house affordably I should have affordable property taxes to match," the user wrote, to which Ron DeSantis replied, "I agree!"

"@GovRonDeSantis, we really need to abolish property taxes here in Florida. What do we need to do to make this happen?" another user asked.

"Property taxes are local, not state. So we’d need to do a constitutional amendment (requires 60% of voters to approve) to eliminate them (which I would support) or even to reform/lower them…" the governor replied. "We should put the boldest amendment on the ballot that has a chance of getting that 60%… I agree that taxing land/property is the more oppressive and ineffective form of taxation…"

Money from property taxes funds schools, pays for police and fire protection, maintains roads, and funds other services like parks. The governor's posts didn't say how the state might fill the gap from the loss of property tax funds.

Florida has long been considered a tax-friendly state.

The Sunshine State is one of nine in the U.S. that currently have no state income tax. Florida generates money to make up for it through sales taxes, corporate incomes taxes and other methods.