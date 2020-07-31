Florida

Gov. DeSantis' Job Rating Drops Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: New Poll

New poll shows DeSantis' job approval has plummeted since 2019

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has seen his job rating plummet over the past year and amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a new poll says.

The Mason-Dixon Poll released Friday shows 49% of a group of registered voters in the state disapprove of DeSantis' performance, compared to 45% who approve. Another 6% were "not sure," and the margin for error was plus or minus 4 percentage points.

It's a steep decline from a March 2019 poll that showed 62% approval to 24% disapproval, with 14% not sure.

Among Democrats, DeSantis' approval dropped from 41% to 17%, while approval among Republicans dropped 11 points and among independents dropped 17 points.

The poll was conducted from July 20-23, and surveyed 625 registered Florida voters, including 268 Democrats, 255 Republicans, and 102 independents.

In southeast Florida, DeSantis' approval has dropped 23 points, with 63% disapproval to 30% approval, according to the poll. DeSantis has a better approval rating in North Florida, with 58% approval to 37% disapproval.

DeSantis has faced criticism as Florida has been tested in trying to keep the coronavirus outbreak under control in recent weeks, with cases and virus-related deaths rising.

