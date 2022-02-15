Gov. DeSantis' Job Rating Steady, Leads Re-Election Match-Ups: Poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' job rating is nearly identical to what it was one year ago, and the Republican is leading all Democratic challengers in seeking re-election in November, a new poll says.

The Mason-Dixon Poll released Tuesday shows 53% of registered voters statewide approve of how DeSantis is handling his job, compared to 43% who disapprove and 4% who are undecided.

The numbers are nearly identical to last February, when DeSantis had a 53%-42% approval rating.

DeSantis has a 60% approval rating among men and 47% approval rating among women, the poll said.

The governor has his lowest approval in southeast Florida, which includes Miami-Dade and Broward, where his rating is 38% approval to 58% disapproval.

When it comes to the gubernatorial race, DeSantis leads the three main Democratic challengers at this point. He leads Charlie Crist by a 51%-43% margin, Nikki Fried by a 53%-42% margin and Annette Taddeo by a 53%-37% margin.

The poll showed that in the Democratic primary, Crist leads with 44%, followed by Fried with 27%, Taddeo with 3% and 26% still undecided.

The poll of 625 registered voters was conducted by phone from Feb. 7-10. The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points.