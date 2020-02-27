Gov. DeSantis Addresses Coronavirus Concerns at News Conference

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to speak Thursday regarding growing concerns over the Coronavirus and how the state is preparing to deal with any spread of the virus.

DeSantis has called a 10 a.m. press conference where he will be joined by officials including Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, state surgeon general Dr. Scott Rivkees and deputy secretary of health Dr. Shamarial Roberson.

As of Thursday, no confirmed cases of the virus have been detected in Florida, while 60 have been confirmed in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Public Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced the district's plan if coronavirus were detected in the area that includes schools taking advantage of digital or "tele-education" classes as a last resort if a school has to be closed.

South Florida's cruise industry is starting to be affected by coronavirus concerns after a ship that left Miami ran into trouble in the Caribbean due to a sick crewmember. NBC 6 anchor Carlos Suarez reports.

Education of the disease will ramp up on school grounds, and electronic services that will connect school clinics with doctors for instant information are being installed.

Carvalho also said, if necessary, alternate dismissal times will be implemented, while increasing school cleaning cycles.

Miami International Airport officials said they are not providing screenings for the coronavirus for anyone who is not arriving from China and said Americans flying to the U.S. from China will be re-routed to a select group of airports.

South Florida is home to two of the three busiest ports in the United States - nearly 6 million passengers set sail from Port Miami in the past year aboard more than 1,200 cruise ships that docked there.

Florida Rep. Chip LaMarca, whose District 93 includes Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, said cruise lines are taking extra precautions to keep passengers safe, and said cruise lines haven't seen a drop or cancellations for ships leaving Florida ports.

Travel agents also ensured cruise lines are being proactive by screening passengers of any sickness or fever, checking passports and cleaning ships.