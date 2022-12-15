Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill Extending Toll Relief for Florida Drivers Into 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a recently passed bill Thursday extending a toll relief program aimed at helping drivers who use roads such as Florida's Turnpike and the Dolphin Expressway.

During a Thursday news conference in Fort Lauderdale, DeSantis signed a bill that was passed during the recent special session that will allow drivers to receive a 50 percent rebate check if they use toll roads a specific amount each month starting January 1 if they have 35 or more toll-road trips.

"We've got people in Florida, particularly in Southern Florida, that spend more on tolls each month than they do paying for their car loan," DeSantis said at the Florida Department of Transportation district office where he was joined by Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.

DeSantis said the rebates would be for all drivers who use transponder systems like SunPass and the state is working to include all toll roads not maintained by FDOT.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

DeSantis added he wanted to bill to pass during the special session so it could take effect sooner.

"If you think about it, you're going to have people who are going to save $1000, $1200 or $1500 a year," DeSantis said.

The bill is an extension of the program DeSantis announced in September in Miami-Dade County, with the launch of "SunPass Savings," a new toll discount program for customers who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation.