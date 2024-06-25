Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill making it illegal to release balloons

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning intentional balloon releases on Monday.

House Bill 321 makes it unlawful for any person or organization to organize or intentionally cause the release of balloons.

The law takes effect on July 1.

Balloons that are released on behalf of a governmental agency for scientific or meteorological purposes, balloons released indoors and hot air balloons recovered after launching will be permitted. The bill also exempts children 6 years old and younger.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

A violation would be considered a noncriminal littering infraction.

The bill also states that the court may require those who violate the order to pick up litter or participate in equivalent labor based on the crime committed.

The bill was filed in November 2023 and hit DeSantis' desk in March, when NBC 6 affiliate WFLA spoke with Oceana, a non-profit dedicated to ocean conservation. The organization applauded lawmakers’ decision to send the bill to DeSantis but said they must continue tackling the plastic pollution crisis.

“Florida made the right call today in banning intentional balloon releases. Balloons are one of the deadliest forms of plastic pollution for ocean wildlife,” Oceana Field Campaigns Manager Hunter Miller said at that time.