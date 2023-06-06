Gov. DeSantis signs ‘Digital Bill of Rights' protecting online data privacy. Here's what users should know

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 262 on Tuesday, which includes what the governor is calling the “Digital Bill of Rights.”

SB 262, also called the Technology Transparency Bill, is designed to protect the privacy of users online, including children, by placing limits on Big Tech.

The bill also redefines the definition of personal data and restricts online censorship.

Here’s what Floridians should know about SB 262:

What does the Digital Bill of Rights include?

According to a press release from the office of Governor Ron DeSantis, there are five main takeaways from the newly created Digital Bill of Rights:

The right to control personal data, including the right to confirm, access and delete your personal data from a social platform

The right to know that your personal data will not be used against you when purchasing a home, obtaining health insurance or being hired

The right to know how internet search engines manipulate search results

The right to opt out of having personal data sold

The right to protect children from personal data collection

What else is included in SB 262?

SB 262 aims to prevent Big Tech companies from collecting personal information or tracking the day-to-day movements of users. According to the press release, this will be done by adding biometric data and geolocation digital information to the definition of personal data.

The bill defines biometric data as unique physical characteristics, such as fingerprints, voiceprints, eye retinas and irises, that can be used to identify a specific individual. The term does not include photographs, video or audio recordings.

Geolocation data refers to information identified through technology that directly identifies the specific location of a child with precision and accuracy within a radius of 1,750 feet.

According to the press release, the bill will also require Google and other large search engines operating in Florida to disclose whether they prioritize search results based on political or ideological views or monetary consideration.

SB 262 also prohibits government employees from coordinating with a Big Tech company to censor or control protected speech in the state of Florida.

The bill expands on SB 662, also known as the “Student Online Personal Information Protection Act,” which was signed by DeSantis on June 1 to take effect July 1.

SB 662 protects students’ personal information gathered through educational technology and prohibits their data from being used for targeted advertising.

The newly signed SB 262 extends the protection of children’s rights by prohibiting online platforms targeted to children from collecting, selling or sharing the personal data of a child.

When will SB 262 take effect?

SB 262 reached the desk of Gov. DeSantis on Monday and was signed Tuesday.

The bill will be enacted into law on July 1, 2024.