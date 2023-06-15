Gov. DeSantis signs Florida's record $116.5B budget

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a record $116.5 billion budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which will start July 1.

Lawmakers passed a $117 billion spending plan last month, but the governor, who has line-item veto power, cut more than $510 million worth of various projects from the budget.

Included in the budget is a $2.7 billion tax cut package, $1.6 billion for Everglades restoration and water projects and increased funding for education.

DeSantis, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, used Thursday’s budget-signing event to contrast Florida’s spending plan with financial conditions in other large states and the country.

“The state’s going in a great direction. You’re not going to see us have the type of problems that these other states have with fiscal insolvency, driving people away. I mean, our tax base is expanding, the business investments are terrific," he said.

The state budget was unanimously approved by the Florida legislature last month.

In putting together budgets the past few years, lawmakers have benefited from higher than projected revenue, with tourism flourishing and inflation driving up prices, along with federal COVID-19 relief efforts.