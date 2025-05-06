Gov. DeSantis supports condo reform bill passed in State House, Senate

State lawmakers once again passed condo reform for millions of Floridians, who are struggling to keep up with rising costs because of state mandates.

Last week, the legislature approved HB 913, and on Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis told NBC 6 he was supportive of the measure.

“People said they needed relief and they need relief,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Miami, where he mainly addressed the recently passed law banning fluoride.

Condo reform has been a priority in the legislature following frustration from Floridians, who are getting hit with rising costs after lawmakers approved condo safety laws following the 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers in Surfside.

On Tuesday, the governor said the original legislation had unintended consequences.

“You have places all over this county and people own them free and clear, they can’t afford a $100,000 assessment. So then they’re forced to sell,” added DeSantis, who said he would have called a special session had the legislature not passed any condo related reform.

The newly passed legislation does several things. For example, it would allow condo associations to use links of credit or loans to satisfy state-required reserve obligations.

State Sen. Ileana Garcia, a Republican, supports the bill and assured NBC6 the governor will likely sign it.

“We landed in a very good place where we obviously extend the certification out to Dec. 21, 2025, this year and we extend an additional two years for you to be able to commit with the reserve,” said Garcia, who touted other benefits of the bill.

Garcia has been pushing for reform, citing many elderly folks in her district are struggling.

“Now the owners will actually have consumer protections. You’ll have a department like DBPR who is supposed to step in and arbitrate and oversee and do a much better job which they were not doing,” she said.

While DeSantis did not confirm if he’ll sign the bill, he said he would have called a special legislative session had lawmakers not dealt with the issue.