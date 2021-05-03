Gov. DeSantis Suspends All Local COVID-19 Emergency Orders Throughout Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending all local COVID-19 emergency orders throughout the state.

Speaking at a news conference in St. Petersburg, DeSantis said he was suspending the local orders under his executive power. He said he was also signing an executive order invalidating all remaining local emergency orders that will become effective on July 1.

"I think that's the evidence-based thing to do," DeSantis said. "I think folks that are saying that they need to be policing people at this point, if you're saying that, you really are saying you don't believe in the vaccines, you don't believe in the data, you don't believe in the science. We've embraced the vaccines, we've embraced the science on it."

A separate bill DeSantis signed that also becomes effective on July 1 will limit the time a local government is able to close businesses and schools.

DeSantis brought up other states where restrictions and mask mandates remain in place, arguing that some of them aren't effective.

"My message is, the vaccines protect you, get vaccinated, and then live your life as if you're protected. You don't have to chafe under restrictions infinitum," DeSantis said.