Florida Gov. DeSantis Holds News Conference in Miami

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a return to Miami on Monday to hold a news conference.

DeSantis, along with Lt. Governor and Miami native Jeanette Nuñez, will speak at the Florida National Guard Armory with the event scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The Governor was in South Florida last week, speaking at the beginning of the annual Python Challenge and later speaking at an event in Key Biscayne.

