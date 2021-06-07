Miami-Dade

Florida Gov. DeSantis Holds News Conference in Miami

The Governor was in South Florida last week, speaking at the beginning of the annual Python Challenge and later at an event in Key Biscayne

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a return to Miami on Monday to hold a news conference.

DeSantis, along with Lt. Governor and Miami native Jeanette Nuñez, will speak at the Florida National Guard Armory with the event scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

***WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE IN THIS STORY WHEN IT BEGINS***

